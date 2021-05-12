Sallah: Atiku, Obi preach tolerance, peace , prayer

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi in separate Eid-al-fitr message to the Muslims faithful urged all Nigerian to embrace peace, tolerate one another and pray for continued existence of the nation.

Atiku reminded Muslims to remain steadfast in their pursuit to attain piety having completed the circle of our obligation in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to him, this year’s Eid-al-fitr is coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning the security of lives and property and when a large number of people are hard hit by the ravaging scourge of poverty.

He also urged all of the need to remind themselves of their obligation to ensuring peace and unity within family and in their neighbourhood at all times.

“Today, across Nigeria, there is a scary and growing tendency to mistrust along ethnic and religious lines.

As Muslims, we know from both the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) that no tribe or race is superior to another, except the one that seeks piety to the Almighty Allah.

We do not attain piety through hate or blood-letting. We attain piety through forbearance and by sharing love.

That is the message that we must give some reflection as we celebrate Eid today”, he said .

In his own message, Peter Obi, charged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and mounting insecurity in the country to adversely affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence.

Rather, Obi said, the people should use this year’s Eid-El Fitri festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

In a message signed by his media director, Valentine Obienyem, the former governor of Anambra State noted that Nigerians should allow the solemnness of the last one month of Ramadan to positively influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another.

According to him, the Ramadan period presents a great opportunity for Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love, while permanently putting behind them all divisive tendencies.

Obi finally wished all Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration and prayed for enduring peace in a secure and peaceful country.