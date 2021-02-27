Salihu Yakasai Arrest: PDP demands immediate release

The Peoples Democratic Party is demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Salihu Yakasai, son of elder statesman Tanko Yankasai from security custody.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbodiyan in a statement described the alleged detention of Salihu Yakasai in a secret facility shortly after his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, as completely unacceptable.

The party says the development is a sad reminder of the sudden disappearance of a known APC government critic Abu Haniga Dadiyata since August 2019.

Condemning the sack of Salihu Yakasai by his former principal and current Governor of Kano State Umar Ganduje, the PDP however reminds the APC led administration of the constitutional rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended which must be respected.

The PDP also holds that the actions of Governor Ganduje have heightened apprehensions on the alleged connection with the APC leaders and the bandits pillaging the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.