Salihu Tanko-Yakasai’s Farewell from Government

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sacked his media adviser, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai a.k.a Dawisu, on the 27th of February after criticizing President Muhammadu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state information commissioner, Muhammad Garba, said Tanko-Yakassai was relieved of his appointment for “unguarded comments and utterances.”

The “sack was with immediate effect,” DailyTimes gathered.

Garba said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore could not be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe in.

“The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.”

His recent criticism cost him his job and since been picked up and detained at the State Security Service (SSS) headquarters in Abuja after his arrest in Kano Friday evening.

Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” Mr Yakasai wrote in a tweet, reacting to the abduction of schoolgirls in Zamfara State on Friday.

After 5yrs in Government, the goodwill I got after leaving Government, is a million times more than the one I got when I got in. That's indeed an honourable exit, which is rare in Nigeria. This is certainly God's doing & I am eternally grateful to Him for His endless Blessings 👏 pic.twitter.com/T8CcIqpEmo — Peacock (@dawisu) March 8, 2021

317 girls were kidnapped from their school. The Zamfara raid made it the second abduction of students in less than a week in the northern part of the country.

READ ALSO: DSS gives reason for the arrest of Kano governor’s ex-aide

In a recent tweet Salihu Tanko-Yakasai showed his appreciation, After 5yrs in Government, the goodwill I got after leaving Government, is a million times more than the one I got when I got in.

That’s indeed an honourable exit, which is rare in Nigeria. This is certainly God’s doing & I am eternally grateful to Him for His endless Blessings, he said.