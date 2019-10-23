Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool training ahead of their Champions League meeting with Genk on Wednesday.

Egypt star Salah missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United due to an ankle injury sustained before the international break but is now poised to feature in the midweek encounter.

Manager Jurgen Klopp revealed: “Mo was not ready, that’s how it is.

“He couldn’t train with the team; I don’t know where it came from that everybody said he will play. There was pretty much no chance for today, maybe for Wednesday, we have to see.”