SAHCO scales IATA audit, gets ISAGO recertification

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) Corporate Headquarters, Lagos and Abuja the station has been recertified

by International Air Transport Association (IATA) after it passed the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) standards audit conducted on the company after the expiration of the previous certification.

This recertification means that SAHCO PLC has continued to model its operations in Lagos and Abuja to ISAGO standards, as a result making a commitment to continue to operate to globally accepted industry best practices.

The Audits cuts across Load control, Passenger and Baggage Handling, Aircraft Handling and Loading, Aircraft Ground Movement, Cargo and Mail Handling.

As already pledged to its clients (current and prospective), it is SAHCO’s resolve to continually provide quality and efficient Passenger, Ramp and Cargo Handling Services in line with best practices and the highest International Standards

to the delight of its customers and the benefit of all stakeholders, utilizing State-of-the-art equipment, skills, procedures and facilities, and employing a dedicated workforce.

The revalidation was issued to SAHCO after an onsite confirmation of the implementation of the ISAGO Audit which was certified to be in compliance with internationally recognized quality auditing principles.

ISAGO audit is essential to promote safe ground operations and understanding of high-risk areas within ground operations,

the audit also eliminates redundant audits from airlines thereby promoting a uniform audit process and harmonized standards that improve quality standards in Aviation Ground Handling.