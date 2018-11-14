SAHCO renews handling contract with Arik Air

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Public Liability Company (SAHCO) has renewed its ground handling contract with Arik Air.

Managing Director/CEO, SAHCO, Mr. Basil Agboarumi, during the renewal of ground handling service agreement with Arik Air at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos promised to deliver quality and improved ground handling services to all its clientele across the nation’s airports especially as it acquires more state-of-the-art equipment for operations.

Mr. Agboarumi disclosed that some new ground handling equipment of the company would in the next few weeks arrive the country, saying that this would further improve the quality of its service to its clients, including Arik Air.

According to him, since the company was acquired by Sifax Group of Companies about nine years ago, the board had strived to improve the quality of services to its clients, stressing it would continue to grow its services especially as the company is enlisted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the renewed agreement with Arik Air, Agboarumi emphasised that it portends endorsement and credibility on the services of the ground handling company. The agreement was renewed for another three years.

“Today is unique for SAHCO. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) for SAHCO begins today (Monday) and we are signing this contract with Arik Air. Arik Air has been with SAHCO for several years and we have witnessed the growth of the company over the years”, he said.