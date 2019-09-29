Sokoto – The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Safar 1441AH from Sunday Sept. 29.

The sighting of the moon will usher in the second month of the Islamic Year.

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Sokoto by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Bobrisky poses serious health hazard to Nigerian youths — Runsewe

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, September 29, 2019 which is equivalent to 29th day of Muharram 1441AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Safar 1441AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties. (NAN)