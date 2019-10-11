The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that a fake Twitter account @Sadiya_farouq_ has been created in her name

The minister who is in New York promoting a UN campaign against poverty was rumoured to be getting marride to President Muhammadu Buhari today.

Sadiya Umar Farouq said who Twitter handle is @Sadiya_farouq · said: ‘It has come to my attention that a fake Twitter account @Sadiya_farouq_ has been created in my name. I wish to inform my followers and well meaning Nigerians to disregard the handle and any information posted on it. My official Twitter handle remains @Sadiya_farouq Thank you

On October 17, join us as we #WalkOutPoverty. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is commemorated to encourage active participation by all to respect the rights & dignity of people living in poverty.#WalkOutPoverty#EndPoverty#Children @ossap_sdgs pic.twitter.com/PyQAnFS4Mk — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) October 11, 2019

The HM, @Sadiya_farouq addressing the High Level segment on Statelessness at the ongoing 70th Session of the #EXCOM2019 by the @Refugees UNHCR. She presented 🇳🇬's pledges and commitments towards ending statelessness and ongoing efforts. pic.twitter.com/sEQ1rxWuvs — Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) October 10, 2019

