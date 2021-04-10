Sacking workers has become APC, El-rufai’s Govt policy – Isa Ashiru

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Sacking and disengagement of workers have almost become a policy of the Kaduna State Government since the All Progressives Congress (APC) assumed power in the State in 2015, under Mall. Nasir El-Rufai led the administration as Governor.

A Former federal Lawmaker and immediate past Governorship candidate of the main opposition party, people’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna State, Right Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru has revealed.



Hon. Ashiru, the (Sarkin Bai of Zazzau) who made the revelation in a statement Friday evening lamented that several thousands of the staff of the State Government and the 23 Local Governments have been laid off as a result of the APC-led El-rufai administration’s sacking and disengagement policy in the state.



He also lamented that the number of the victims of the retrenchment policy coupled with the number of people whose businesses have been destroyed gives a frightening total number of those people who have been denied means of livelihood in the state.



“The people of Kaduna State and all other Nigerians are witnesses to the ongoing sack of workers by the Administration in the State under Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

“As it is now, the victims of the actions of the State Government in both the formal and the informal sectors, a lot of whom are experienced civil servants, skilled artisans, and entrepreneurs have already turned into scavengers.



“It is particularly shocking that rather than the APC-led Kaduna State Government to utilize the well-established Civil Service Sector in the State for the delivery of essential services to the people, it has unfortunately chosen to adopt an approach that continuously cripples it.



“This particular attitude which has now rendered Ministries, Departments, and Agencies [MDAs] as well as Local Governments weak and ineffective is a clear indication of the low understanding and appreciation of the critical contribution of this vital sector to the growth and development of the State.



“Moreover, both the timing and the scope of the series of retrenchment of the workers are testimonies to the fact that the current Administration in Kaduna State is insensitive to the prevailing harsh living condition of the people which clearly is the product of its own policies.



“A reasonably sensitive government would have weighed the implication of such an action, especially at this time of heightened insecurity and extreme poverty”, Ashiru stated.

He also stated that “While I sincerely sympathize with the victims of the sack and their families, I also wish to call on the Kaduna State Government to initiate a process for the immediate payment of the full benefits of all those already affected by its action as any further delay in this regard can be justifiably interpreted as a deliberate attempt to inflict more pains on them.

“The payment of the entitlements should be a priority of the State Government so that the sufferings of a lot of families can be alleviated”, he stated.