Sack of LAUTECH VC by Gov. Makinde SSANU rejects

Governor Seyi Makinde’s order for the university’s Vice-Chancellor (VC) to resign was rejected by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Branch, Ogbomoso chapter.

Governor Makinde ordered Vice-Chancellor Prof Michael Ologunde to step aside until further notice on Friday.

The governor’s decision was conveyed in a letter by Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology.

“His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State and visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has ordered that the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. M. O. Ologunde, should step aside until further notice,” the letter said.

“As a result, the VC has been instructed to hand over immediately to the next principal officer in rank in order to ensure the institution’s regular operations continue uninterrupted.”

The decision was taken after Makinde accused the vice-chancellor of instigating workers of the university to agitate payment of unpaid salaries.

Staff at the university began agitating for payment of unpaid salaries shortly after Oyo state took over control of the college, according to Makinde.

However, SSANU after holding an emergency meeting to address the directive on Sunday, said Governor Makinde’s directive was illegal.

The union issued a statement emphatically denouncing the VC’s dismissal and emphasizing that only the School Governing Council, not the governor or the Oyo State Ministry of Education, has the power to remove the VC.