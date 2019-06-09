S/West Security Summit: Aare Gani Adams commends governors of region

By Patrick Okohue, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has commended governors of the South West for organising security summit in the region.

Adams, in a statement, yesterday, said the summit was long overdue, saying the move will forestall further attacks on the region and bring back the lost glory of the South West.

Five governors, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), had last week held a meeting on the rising spate of insecurity in the South West.

Adams, who had on two occasions, written letters to all the South West governors on the need to organise the summit, expressed optimism at the move, pointing out that there is need to fast-track the process leading to the summit.

“I must commend the efforts of the governors, it came at a time when the South West had been gripped by the activities of the herdsmen, and other social vices.

“The South West had almost lost its peace and credibility over the consistent attacks by the killer herdsmen ravaging the region.

“As far as I am concerned, I believe the move will translate to further progress, because it will further create an enabling environment for foreign investors that are interested in doing business in the region.”

Adams, argued further that the move will further strengthen the unity of the region, adding that by the time the summit begins, it will enhance effective synergy between the governors and as the chief security officer of their respective states, they are in the best position to coordinate all the security affairs of their respective states.

The Aare Onakakanfo, however, decried the spate of insecurity in the country, blaming the incident on weak institution and leadership failure.

He explained further that as the generalisimo of the Yoruba race, the security situation in the country has placed a huge pressure on him, particularly, from Nigerians in the Diaspora, stressing that he had met with notable groups, both within and outside the shores of Nigeria, as part of efforts made to curtail the unfortunate incident that has taken the region backward.

“The spate of insecurity in the country has affected the image of Nigeria in the world, I was out of the country for 18 days and came back to Nigeria just a few days ago, but the reports reaching me from home were pathetic.

“The herdsmen had taken over all the entire South West, killing innocent people at will. But now that the South West had risen to the occasion by organising the summit, I think it is a new dawn for us in the South West. It is a new dawn, because the move will definitely bring about a new development across the region.”

Adams, however, urged all the socio- cultural groups in the region to team- up to find lasting solution to the menace occasioned by the unlawful activities of cultists, kidnappers, bandits and the rampaging herdsmen that found their ways to the South West through Kogi, and Akoko land in Ondo and its environs.

“During my visit to Europe, I had meeting with various concerned groups, and we had robust discussions on the way out of these security problems plaguing Nigeria.

“Last Friday, I also had a very important meeting with the Agbekoyas and the Egbe Isokan Omo Oduduwa.

The meeting that lasted for hours, was based on the present security situation in the country, and I told them that there is need for us to work together as a formidable group and form a better strategy to curb the activities of the herdsmen in the South West.

“For instance, the Yoruba Summit, an emerging group comprising all socio-cultural groups in the South West Is ready to participate in whatever measures that are needed to prevent crises in the South West.

“Therefore, we need to also work with the governors and work out a better and lasting solution,” he said.