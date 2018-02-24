S. Sudan to hang S. African over support to rebel leader

For aiding a South Sudanese rebel chief, a South African retired colonel William Endley has been sentenced to death by hanging, by South Sudanese court.

According to agency report, he was convicted of conspiracy and attempting to overthrow the government of South Sudan.

Retired colonel William Endley, 55, was found to be providing advice to former-vice-president-turned-rebel-leader Riek Machar, whose forces have been fighting a civil war since 2013.

Machar is currently exiled in South Africa even though forces loyal to him continue to engage government forces in armed combat.

The security and humanitarian situation in South Sudan has not in the least abated. Clashes have been reported between the government and rebel forces across the country. It has led to displacements internally as hundreds also cross the border into Ethiopia and Uganda.

Former First Vice-President Riek Machar still remains in exile whiles the regional bloc IGAD continues its efforts to mediate in the crisis. The parties have recently met in Addis Ababa for revitalized talks.

President Kiir declared famine as a national disaster in 2017 due to a biting drought that threatened most displaced persons. At a point state of emergency was declared in three restive regions. Several U.N. bodies have decried the security and humanitarian situation in the country.