S/Kaduna Protest: Stakeholders apologize to military

Kingsley Chukwuka

Stakeholders in Southern Kaduna have apologized to the Military Task Force code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for the violent protest staged by women yesterday.

The stakeholders have also assured the task force that such an act will not repeat itself again and appealing to the OPSH not to withdraw its troops from the region.

The spokesman for the Force, Maj. Shittu Abrahim, disclosed this to our correspondent on Thursday in a statement.

According to him: “The leadership Gon Gora Kataf in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area has visited the troops of OPSH in the area to tender their unreserved apologies for the misconduct.

“The delegation included the community leaders, religious leaders, chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, traditional rulers, youths and women leaders, retired permanent secretaries, and other eminent citizens of Zangon Kataf LGA”, the statement reads in part.