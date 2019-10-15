Traders under the aegis of the South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association (SEAMATA) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow only legitimate goods to leave the country.

SEAMATA, which is umbrella union of traders of South-East extraction doing business across states of the federation, said this in an open letter addressed and issued to Buhari on Tuesday, which was made available to newsmen in Enugu.

The letter jointly signed by the President-General of SEAMATA, Chief Gozie Akudolu and its Secretary-General, Mr Alex Okwudili respectively, noted that the prices of local food items have sky-rocketed beyond the reach of average citizens.

It also revealed that the very low business patronage of both industries and the line of distributive chain would soon result to the laying-off of workers in all sectors.

The letter reads in parts: “Trading activities have totally collapsed in the country as customers from our neighbouring countries no longer come because those that came still have their very legitimate goods lying at the borders.

“The prices of local food items have sky-rocketed beyond the reach of the average citizens. Even the price of local rice has jumped from N7, 500 in August to N17, 000 for a 50 kilogram bag presently. This implies that even the new minimum wage of civil servants cannot buy two bags of local rice.

“Our local industries are not faring better as products from such industries like building materials, electric cables, locally-manufactured biscuits and confectioneries, plastic products, local fabrics and textiles, cooking utensils, locally-made toilet soaps and detergents as well as lubricants bought by our foreign customers are all lying at the borders.

“This sudden rise in the price of goods, especially staple food is a response to the economic laws of demand in relation to supply. Once demand outnumbers supply, the price must increase.

“We know from our trading experience that the prices of other commodities like motor and motorcycle spare parts, toiletries, provision and other food and sundry items shall soonest witness price hikes.”

It said that in the light of the foregoing, the association is appealing to the President to graciously consider re-opening the borders and allow only legitimate goods from Nigeria’s markets to leave the country.