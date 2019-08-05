By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The South East chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed outrage over the murder of a Catholic priest, late Rev. Fr. Paul Offu by unknown gunmen.

CAN in a statement on Sunday, said it was traumatized and in agony over the ugly development. The statement was signed by the Chairman of CAN in the zone, Bishop Goddy Madu.

The cleric said the killing of Offu and other men of God is condemnable, asserting that the Christian body would no longer condone the killing of its members.

“I write to condemn the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu by suspected herdsmen as well as other men of God who have been murdered under similar circumstances.

“This latest killing has brought tears and agony to the body of Christ. This is not the first, the second or the third time that the church is at the receiving end of such heinous attack.

“Consequently, the CAN in the South East zone is calling on law -enforcement agencies to fish out the killers and bring them to justice. Also, the CAN South East is consoling with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and pray the good Lord to grant the soul of Rev. Fr. Offu and other men of God who have lost their lives peaceful rest,” he said.

Similarly, the Secretary of the CAN in the 17 southern states, Apostle Joseph Ajujungwa, in a reaction to the killing said there were indications that some persons were working to sabotage the good efforts of the current government in Enugu state led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Ajujungwa called on the church and Nigerians “to watch and pray and is calling on the National Assembly to make a law stopping these deadly herdsmen from parading and causing disunity and tears to innocent citizens.

“The CAN South East zone stands behind the South-East Governors Forum on their decision on security and we call on every Nigerian to defend themselves and their environment,” he added.