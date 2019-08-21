…Over 2,000 participants expected with 250 exhibitors/vendors from 68 countries

African and lovers of the continent from across the world are expected to gather in Kigali, the sprawling capital city of Rwanda from 12th to 15th December this year, for the celebration of creative and cultural industry.

The event is being anchored by the Creative African Exchange (CAX), a forum and consolidated marketplace for the industry, in collaboration with African Import and Export Bank, AFREXIM Bank.

According to a statement by Sandra Iwaya, CEO of Times Multimedia, organizers of the event, and sent to Daily Times, the programme, also known as CAX weekend, is designed for all people of African descent and global citizens that love African creativity and culture.

It brings together identified assets, resources within the creative industries ecosystem on the continent and Diaspora, enabled by cutting edge technology to consolidate impactful business exchange for African creative and cultural economy.

Sandra stated that the event will facilitate investments into the industry through education, trade, industrialization and provision of critical infrastructure to support the transformation of African economy.

CAX will be executed through alignment of continental initiatives such as African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) and Fashionomics.

The statement added that the event is off the back of Africa’s successful Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Cairo-Egypt in 2018, where the president of AFREXIM Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah said CAX is a very important component of our work to promote regional integration. We see this as a sowing seed for our development.’’

“CAX in collaboration with AFREXIMBank, UNESCO, African Union, Initiative for Global Development (IGD), other multilateral institutions and strategic partners will be providing a platform for entry into a single market of over one billion people and two billion in trade and investment deals.

“Over 2,000 participants are expected, 250 exhibitors/ vendors from 68 countries globally to exchange ideas and create unique business opportunities to increase customer base, network and net-worth of participants from: film, music, media, tech, fashion, Policy regulators and capital providers.

“We are thinking completely outside the box to ensure that everyone that shows up at Kigali, Rwanda for CAX weekend will walk away knowing that they have changed the narrative,” she stated.

Adding that contacts details have been made available for stakeholders and prospective participants as follows:

Sandra: +201275796586, si@cax.africa; Ada: +2348104364689, ao@cax.africa’ Azu: +270630251273, an@cax.africa; info@cax.africa and Website www.CAX.Africa