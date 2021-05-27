Russian court fines Twitter for failure to remove illegal content

A local court on Thursday fined Twitter 19 million rubles (about 259,000 U.S. dollars) for its failure to remove banned content.

This includes calls for unauthorised protests, increasing fines on the company to 27.9 million rubles (380,000 U.S. dollars).

Twitter was fined 8.9 million rubles (121,000 dollars) in early April for the same offence according to local media.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court fined Facebook and Google on similar charges. (Xinhua/NAN)