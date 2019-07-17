Agency Report

A Russian beauty queen who married a Malaysian king has revealed new photos of their son, as she describes the couple’s whirlwind romance.

In a report monitored by Daily Times, the ex-Miss Moscow Oksana Voevodina, 27, took to Instagram to proclaim her son as the ‘future King of Malaysia’ and details of how the couple met through a mutual friend, a celebrity jeweler.

The pair is living in opulent Malaysian palaces, where her husband Sultan Muhammad V, 49, rules over the province of Kelantan despite his abdication from the throne in January.

Her Instagram page displays her life of luxury in Kuala Lumpur, her collection of diamond rings, tiaras and her faithful celebrations of Islamic festivals after she converted prior to the royal union.

She married Sultan Muhammad V in surprise ceremony at an elite Moscow concert hall last November and the monarch later abdicated after lurid details of his bride’s former life as a reality TV star surfaced.

She describes how when they first met he had introduced himself as the king of Malaysia and she, taking it for a joke, had replied, ‘I’m the queen of Moscow.’

In one recent post, she wrote warmly: ‘In May 2019, I gave birth to our son Ismail Leon, Inshallah His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Kelantan and, Inshallah, the future King of Malaysia.’

Inshallah means ‘God willing’ in Arabic and she has often referred to her faith in Allah in her writings.

Last month she shared a photo in Islamic headdress celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival, ‘May Allah accept our prayers, our Fast, our Ibadeh and our Dua,’ she wrote.