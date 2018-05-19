Russia 2018: Team spirit will help us against Croatia, Iceland, Argentina – Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that his team may have no match winners, but team spirit and tactics will see them soar over their group D opponents at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles are the least ranked team in the group and accordingly, book makers believe the odds are stacked against the three-time Africa Champions against Croatia who they meet on June 16, Iceland and Argentina in the group regarded as the hardest of the preliminary matches.

‘’We don’t have Kanu, Jay Jay Okocha, Ikpeba, Victor Agali, we have a team team who must win together, play quality football because not one player can make us win,’’ Rohr said in an television interview on Channels Television.

‘’This is the first thing that we decided for everybody to be attacking when we have the ball, everybody has to defend when we don’t have the ball.

‘’This quality kind of football brought us to the World Cup. When we get the ball, we have fast attacks, this kind of style is for me among our strengths.

‘’What I like about the team is the fighting spirit and the capacity to suffer together.’’

The Super Eagles will begin preparations for the 2018 World Cup at their get-together in Uyo on May 22, ahead of friendlies against Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic.