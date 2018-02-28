Runway incursions : FAAN moves to capture airport perimeter fence in 2019 budget

… introduces new policy on personnel monitoring

Worried about the spate of runway incursions across airports in the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is to capture the construction of perimeter fences in all airports in the 2019 budget.

The General Manager, Public Affairs FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu in an interview in Lagos , said the issue of security across the airport remained a great concern to the organisation.

Yakubu explained that the incident at Akure was being addressed stressing that the airport had perimeter fence, but there was a gap in which the cattle entered into the runway.

According to her, FAAN civil engineers were already at the Akure airport to fix the collapsed section of the fence.

As part of measures to further strengthen the security of the airports across the country, Yakubu revealed that FAAN has stopped the renewal of On Duty Cards (ODCs) for former airline and FAAN workers to ensure strict personnel monitoring.

According to her, cards renewal will be thoroughly scrutinized by the agency.

Yakubu explained that all security measures have been reviewed while 10 vehicles have been added to the ones on ground to enhance runway patrol in order to minimize aircraft runway attacks.

While grass cutting has been stepped up, Yakubu noted that all abandoned aircraft on the air side have been moved to the mortuary adding that those in Kano, Jos and Benin airports will be moved out soon in order to create space.

She further explained that the aviation security personnel, AVSEC, have been working hard to ensure that the activities of touts and touting were curtailed.