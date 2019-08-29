A Nigerian cross dresser, Bob Risky has responded to threats by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to deal with him, saying that he is too small for him to worry about, as he deals with the DG’s superiors in government.

According to Bob Risky on Instagram, “I heard someone in government talked about me a few days ago. Please tell him I’m waiting for him.

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe

“It’s then he will know that I roll with his bosses in government, not someone at his level. So he left serious issues in Nigeria to address Bobrisky. But I popular sha…” he said.

Recall that the Arts and Culture boss, in an interview last week vowed to deal with the cross dresser, who he called “a national disgrace”, and had the tendency of luring others to become like him, which will result in a lot of suicide cases in the country.