Rumble in PDP as alleged plot to oust Uche Secondus thickens

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the unity of its National Work Committee (NWC) is intact, contrary to speculation of division and purported plans to ease out the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, from office.

“We are a united, indivisible and Indissoluble National Working Committee (NWC), the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told newsmen after the NWC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

He added, “We have a responsibility to move the party forward. We have no issue with our national chairman.”

“APC is looking on how to divide the PDP. But one assurance, I will give is that the NWC is united, no rancour and indivisible and working on how to deliver the party in the 2023 general elections.

“Rather, it is the APC that is in now in factions. We have in the APC, the Congress of Progressives Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). In the PDP NWC, we have no faction,” Ologbondiyan stated.

He urged party loyalists and members nationwide not to be dissuaded by false claims of division in the leadership of the party which he attributed to PDP detractors.

Ologbondiyan also debunked media reports that some serving governors and former governors wanted to defect to the APC.

He said, “None of our governors wants to leave the PDP. Otunba Gbenga Daniel has since left the PDP in 2019. He is not a member of PDP. He has since defected to APC. He left with a faction of the party.

“Both Gbenga Daniel and Iyiola Omisore are not members of the PDP. If you are member of the party, you must be active. He declared that he has a working relationship with Dapo Abiodun. He has since left the PDP. Iyiola Omisore has since left the PDP. “

On whether the party will consider the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, the PDP spokesman said, “We have not started selling forms, until then, we don’t know those who are contesting for the presidential ticket of the party for 2023. Moreover, we have not started selling forms.

Meanwhile, the former Senate President and chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said the healing process in the party was ongoing as former governors of the PDP would be more engaged in reconciliation processes.

The former Senate President who said that rancour and differences were parts of politics added that the PDP had a stronger internal mechanism to address all differences.

Saraki spoke with journalists after the meeting of his committee with PDP former governors at the Legacy House in Abuja.

He said, “Part of our term of references is to consult with key stakeholders. Yesterday we met with our former President. Today we are consulting with our former governors who are our key stakeholders and leadeers in their states.

“There is no way we can talk about consultations and unity of the party without consulting them. We have been here for two to three hours. Very useful and productive meeting.

“They have all shown their commitment towards the party to go and strengthen our party in their states and the national level to ensure that the party is well prepared towards the next elections ahead of us in 2023 and also to bring about the areas of grievances which is normal in any party, as leaders to help us unify and bring people together where there are problems and issues”.

He said many of the former state executives who have a lot of experiences and resources have declared their commitment to work actively for the party.

“And we’ve promised as a committee to keep them brief, get them involved in some of the work. A lot of men have relationships, and friends, both within and outside the party, that people look to with respect.

I want to see them to be more active, because their silence sometimes might be misinterpreted, but they’ve promised me and the committee that there’ll be more active workers of the party.

“You will hear more of their voices that they are available for comments on national issues”, he confidently said.