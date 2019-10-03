Uruguay hooker Facundo Gattas on Tuesday became the fifth player at the World Cup to be suspended for a dangerous tackle, following his red card in the 7-33 defeat to Georgia.

Gattas received a three-match ban from a disciplinary panel after failing to overturn his dismissal for a shoulder charge to the head of Georgia’s Shalva Sutiashvili in the Pool D match.

“The panel did not find that the referee’s decision was wrong and the red card was therefore upheld,” a statement said.

Uruguay will meet Australia and Wales for two remaining pool games without Gattas and either the quarter-final if Uruguay qualify or his next club match.

He will be free to play again on October 21.

World Rugby is cracking down on high tackles, which have been linked to concussions, although policing them has been controversial in Japan despite new guidelines for referees and teams.