Without getting out of second gear, New Zealand’s All Blacks put on the highest score of the Rugby World Cup and shut out Canada to ease to a 63-0 victory at the Oita Stadium.

The win, secured with nine tries one of them a penalty try means the reigning champion retains its unbeaten record in World Cup rugby stretching back to 2007.

Seven different players dotted down with replacement scrumhalf Brad Weber bagging a brace as he registered his first and second tries for his country.

Canada never really had a hope coming in to this match and the gulf in quality showed. The North Americans saw just 35 percent of the ball, ran a paltry 228 meters compared to the 849 meters amassed by the Kiwis and were asked to make 148 tackles.

That they missed 45 of them speaks more to the power and guile of the All Blacks than the ineptitude of the Canadians.