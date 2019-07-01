Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has raised an alarm over plot by the Fulani to take over lands in the country through the establishment of Ruga settlements by the Federal Government.

Fani-Kayode who was reacting to the controversy trailing the proposed establishment of Ruga settlements in states of the Federation by the Federal government described it as a plot to take over people’s land.

While calling on Nigerians to resist the move and send the herdsmen back to Guinea, Mali, Niger Republic, Chad and Futa Jalon where they originally came from, the former minister added that the Fulani herdsmen were not Nigerians and they want to take over lands in another man’s country.

”Is cattle business government business? They have taken everything from us. And now they want to take away our land! Well, I have news for them: this will not happen without a fight! It can only happen over our dead bodies!

”Are we really one nation? Were we ever one country? Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Premier of the Western Region of Nigeria, raised this question in his famous book, ‘Paths To Nigerian Freedom’, as far back as 1947 and his answer then was a resounding “no”.

”72 years later I have to say that I agree with him and that he has been vindicated. Nigeria is not one nation and I do not believe that we ever were. We were just pretending and lying to one another: publicly professing love but secretly hating.

”The Lugardian formula of a forced union and amalgamation of ethnic incompatibles and different and conflicting races, religions and cultures in one national super-stratem always results in a depressed, decaying and dysfunctional nation where mutual respect, love and trust has no place.

”Permit me to be specific. Let us consider Great Britain. I believe that BREXIT is the best thing for the United Kingdom and that is why I support my old friend Boris Johnson for the position of Prime Minister.

”I do not see anything wrong in people trying to take their country back from foreigners and aliens.

”Again I do not see anything wrong in rejecting a model, association and system of government which takes your identity, power, self-respect and dignity away from you and allows your nation to be controlled and your fate and destiny to be determined by a small group of unelected faceless officials and technocrats who reside at the heart of the European Union in Brussels.

”A people and a nation ought to control their own destiny and not conceded that right to others. And of course, this is what we need to do in Nigeria.

”We must take control of our destiny, free our people from bondage and slavery and wrestle control and power back from those who worship cows, who live by the sword, who relish in shedding blood and who came to our land from distant shores.

”We must send them back to Guinea, Mali, Niger Republic, Chad and Futa Jalon where they originally came from. We MUST get our country back!

”Failing that we must march out of this illicit, godless, accursed and unsolicited forced union and establish our own new nation.

”The concept of the multi-racial, multi-cultural, hybrid, mongrel nation-state has failed in Nigeria and resulted in nothing but Fulanisation and Islamisation. We cannot bear it any longer and neither should we have to’’, he added.