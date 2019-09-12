Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Niger state, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, says the federal government’s Ruga policy will bring about value chain development in the livestock sector.

Galadima made this known on Thursday in an interview in Minna.

“The Ruga policy of the federal government, if well implemented will restrict cattle from farmlands and help to avoid farmers/herders clashes. Ruga settlement will bring about value chain development in the livestock sector of our country.

“It will stop farmers/herders clashes across the country because cattle will not be allowed to stray into any farmlands to destroy crops,” he said.

According to him, the roaming of cows into farmlands has resulted in destruction of crops thereby leading to clashes, adding that the new policy would ensure the development of a modern method of keeping livestock as a one- stop-shop.

“We are talking about the value chain development in livestock; that is starting from production, development, marketing and consumption of healthy meat.

“We also have the diary aspect and animal skin for leather and other things,” he added.

Galadima said that the Ruga settlements would provide facilities such as schools, health facilities for animals and herdsmen, markets, electricity and cottage industries relating to the agriculture sector.

“Other benefits are the establishment of grazing reserves, farms for the herdsmen, portable water for herdsmen and earth dams for the animals among others,’’ he said.

The AFAN chairman said that all these and more would bring about rapid development in the livestock sector as a result of the modern technology that would be involved which is different from the old traditional Ruga.

He said that the policy may not be possible to implement in some states due to inadequate land, water resource and other factors.