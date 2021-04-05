Rudiger dismissed from training after bust-up with Kepa

Antonio Rudiger was dismissed from Chelsea training on Sunday after a fight with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Goal can confirm.

First reported by the Telegraph, Thomas Tuchel sent the German defender back to the dressing room five minutes before the end of the session.

The incident comes a day after the Blues were demolished 5-2 by West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger and Kepa got into a heated argument and ended up pushing each other as tempers flared on the training pitch.

The centre-back made a late challenge on the goalkeeper during a small-sided game and the latter reacted furiously.

The pair had to be separated by team-mates and Tuchel sent Rudiger away from the pitch to calm down.

Rudiger later apologised to the Spain international of his own volition.

Chelsea boss Tuchel is said to be satisfied that the issue has been resolved and no further action is expected to be taken by the club.