Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In a bid to recognise and appreciate the resources and contributions of stakeholders, practitioners and personalities in the radio and television industry towards nation building, the Radio and Television Prestigious Award (RTPWN) has announce plans to honour Nigerian broadcasters.

Chairman of RTPWN, Dr. Samuel Wilcox, who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, said it’s imperative to honour the faces and voices behind the operational functionality of the radio and television sector considering the vital roles they have played to ensure national development.

Dr. Wilcox disclosed that the overall grand prize for the winner of the radio personality of the year is $30, 000 while the winner of the overall grand prize for television personality of the year category will go home with $50, 000.

“The Nigeria, radio and television sector has been hailed as one of the most progressive and aggressively growing sectors on the African continent and therefore, it is imperative to acknowledge the service inputs by individuals from across the sector.

“It is an undeniable fact that radio and television plays a vital role in national development. Through radio and television, information is disseminated, entertainment provided, inspiration is sourced, education is imparted and energy created,” he stated.

While noting that the aim of the awards is to appreciate inclusivity and integrity which are the hallmark of professionalism, Wilcox disclosed that RTPWN awards will appreciate and honour all the elements and investments put into the broadcast sector.

“The award will play homage to the institutions, stakeholders, practitioners, personalities and individuals who through hard work, service and dedication have played a vital role in placing the sector on a platform of international acclaim.

“For effective inclusivity, the Nigerian radio and television sector is very vast, therefore, it is most significant for us to show national representation in the nominee structure, ensuring that we capture the English and pidgin radio and television news based broadcast, entertainment and lifestyle, programming and personalities,” Wilcox added.

Speaking further, he said that for the process to remain transparent it has partnered with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and short codes for the awards will be forwarded during the unveiling of nominees and the onus will thereafter rest upon the public to vote for their favourite radio and television personality using phone service providers operating in Nigeria.

He also noted that a renowned world audit and accounting firm, Price Water Consultants will monitor the voting process to ensure that the integrity of the whole process is maintained.

“Working committees of seasoned broadcasters have been appointed across the six-geopolitical zones of the country whose responsibility it is to select the best personalities and programmes on each category of award to ensure adequate national spread.

“Nominees will have their personal short codes for their nomination category. Voting will begin on September 19 and run up to midnight of November which is the eve of the event,” said Wilcox.