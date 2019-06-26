Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man who specializes in hugging his victims before stealing their phones.

The suspect, Olasukanmi was arrested at Ikeja under Bridge on Monday, June 25, 2019, after it was discovered that he and his gang members are fond of stylishly hugging any individual they come across at public gatherings before stealing their phones from them.

According to the authorities, the suspect will be charged to court.