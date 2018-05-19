#RoyalWedding: Checkout the dignitaries on the guest list?

Kensington Palace has said that “around 600” guests will be in attendance, a small crowd in contrast to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who wed in front of 1,900 guests – a number just shy of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who invited 2,000 guests to their 1947 wedding. As Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne, he is not obliged to invite diplomats from across the globe to the celebration, which will be less of a state occasion. “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household,” a spokesperson said in a statement on April 10.

Some of the 1,200 guests, who were selected by regional Lord Lieutenant offices from a broad range of backgrounds and age groups, have been announced on Twitter, along with the stories of how they have served their communities.

A group of 200 close acquaintances have been invited to an after-party at Frogmore House, which is just a short walk from St George’s Chapel. Among Prince Harry’s friends, Owen Inskip, Guy Pelly and Lizzy Wilson and Arthur Landon are expected to be in attendance. Among Markle’s, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo, Janina Gavankar and Abigail Spencer are rumoured to be present. Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she would travel to Windsor for the celebrations, but had not chosen her outfit, to US Weekly. Other celebrities that have been slated by the press to attend include Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Cara Delevingne, David and Victoria Beckham, and Serena Williams.

Frogmore House will be open to royal fans from June 5 to 7, with all proceeds from the visits donated to the National Garden Scheme, the Armed Forces charity SSAFA, and Prisoners’ Education Trust.