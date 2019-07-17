Agency report

A new photo of the 6-year old future king of England Prince George is expected to be in public domain next week.

Prince and his two siblings are always protected from the prying eyes of the public especially the media in order to allow them live their private lives in peace and with dignity.

In spite of efforts by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to protect their children, they have to bow to tradition which provides that new photos of the future King will be released to mark his sixth birthday on 22 July.

The pictures will likely to be taken by Kate again, giving them a far more personal touch.

The Duchess is a keen photographer, and has released many images of her children over the years on their birthdays and milestone events such as first days of school and nursery.

George, along with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was last seen out in public on Wednesday.

The royal siblings made a surprise appearance with their mum at a charity polo event that Prince William was taking part in.

The family was also joined by the Duchess of Sussex and her baby son Archie, who were there to cheer on Prince Harry, who was also competing in the game.

George was pictured playing football with Charlotte, and in another photo, he was seen climbing into the boot of their car to find snacks.

Both George and Charlotte have broken up for the summer holidays now, and have been spending the majority of their time at the family’s country home, Anmer Hall.