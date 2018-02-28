Royal Exchange commences closed period

Sequel to the consideration of its 2017 audited financial statements and consideration of corporate action for shareholders, Royal Exchange Nigeria Plc commenced its closed period on 27th February , 2018.

Sheila Ezeuko, the group company’s secretary in a statement announced that the closed period which opens on 27th February and ends 24 hours upon submission to the exchange, the audited financial statement of the company for the period ended 31 December 2017, is in compliance with rule 17.17(b) and 17.18(b).

During the closed period, members of the board, connected person, employees of the company among others are not expected to transact in the shares of the company.