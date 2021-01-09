Row over alleged arms supply to bandits in Kaduna — Daily Times Nigeria

A major controversy has arisen following various reports of alleged supply of weapons via helicopters to criminals in forests in states.

Some have even insinuated that the bandits are backed by powerful forces in and out of power.

But Kaduna State’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, says reports of helicopter supplying arms to criminals in are false.

Aruwan, in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna, said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs and social media pages alleging that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria Local Government Area on the night of January 6.”

READ ALSO: Kaduna: Bandits kills 4, kidnap scores in Chikun LG

The commissioner said following the publications, the Kaduna State Government was inundated with enquiries from people of the state who expressed concern as to the veracity of the story.

“The state government hereby wish to inform residents that from thorough checks conducted by security agencies and Human Intelligence networks, the story is entirely false and misleading,’’ he said.

According to him, security operatives are trying to trace the origin of the story.

He said government remains committed to working with security agencies for peace and security.

The commissioner urged people of the state complement government’s efforts by providing useful information to security agencies and to avoid spreading false and unverified reports.

He noted that the Kaduna State Security Operations Room remains open to residents to supply useful information on phone lines: 09034000060, 08170189999 and via email: internal.security@kdsg.gov.ng.