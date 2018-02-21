Rosemary’s holds fusion showcase in Abuja, to celebrate 2018 colour of the year

Award- winning interior design company, Rosemary’s – The soft furnishing company, has announced that its 2018 Fusion Showcase will hold in Abuja.

Speaking on this development in a statement made available to newsmen recently in Lagos, Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, Group MD/CEO of Rosemary said; “this Fusion Showcase is our way of bonding with our discerning clientele in Abuja and celebrating Ultra Violet – the 2018 Colour of the Year. It will hold from Friday, February 23 – Saturday, February 24, 2018 at our showroom on Third Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja”.

Also speaking, Doosuur Okorie, the Abuja Operations Manager of Rosemary’s said: “We are happy to host the first ever Rosemary’s Fusion Showcase in the Abuja outlet. Being the latest Rosemary’s community, it is a privilege for us and we look forward to receiving our clientele with the true essence of Rosemary’s and the values of Ultra Violet. It will be a two-day walk-in program flexible enough to accommodate the busy and diverse schedules of our customers, from corporates, hotels to individuals and families.”

Speaking further, Ezinne clarified that “Ultra violet is a dramatically provocative and thoughtful shade of purple. It inspires creativity and invites us to think outside the box. These characteristics of Ultra Violet, the 2018 Colour of the Year, further reinforce the 5 elements of our core values at Rosemary’s: creativity, accountability, newness, drive and openness. They communicate originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us towards the future. And where there is a future, then there is a hope. All of these and more will be on display through our items and hospitality during the two-day 2018 Fusion Showcase”.

Rosemary’s is a passion-driven lifestyle company specializing in soft furnishing and interior design for homes, hotels and offices from an African perspective and with a deep belief in personal service. Established in 2003, the company run 3 showrooms in Nigeria and will celebrate 15 years of operations later this year. Rosemary’s was voted Nigeria’s Most Creative Business of the Year 2007 at the Success Digest Enterprise Awards and Africa’s Best-In-Class Furniture/Interior Decoration Company of the Year at the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards 2017.

Stories by Godwin Anyebe