Rosemary Chukwuma: 2020 Olympics my next target

Rosemary Chukwuma, a 100m Youth Olympics Gold medalist, says her focus after her achievement in the Youth Olympics is to participate in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Chukwuma, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that she hoped to participate in the 2020 Olympics and to also win a medal for the country.

She promised not to disappoint her fans and the country as a whole in 2020 Olympics.

“My next target is to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which I know will be made possible by God and hard work.

“If I make the team for the Summer Olympics, I strongly believe that I will try my best to win a medal, even if it is Bronze, Silver or Gold.

“I strongly believe that my God will do it for me because what I achieved in Argentina wasn’t by my power but through the strength given to me,’’ she said.

Concerning her journey as an athlete, she said it had been stressful but she was grateful to God for her achievements.

“The journey hasn’t been easy. It has been very stressful but with the help of God, I am improving,’’ Chukwuma said.

She, however, thanked the management of ‘Kid ‘n Play’ for discovering her and her coach.

“I say a very big thank you to `Kid ‘n Play’ for discovering me and my coach, Murphy Adaji.

“I will always make them proud,’’ Chukwuma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chukwuma anchored the women’s 4x100m team to Commonwealth Bronze and African Championships Gold medals respectively.

She also won a bronze medal in the 100m and a silver medal in the 200m at the 2018 ECOWAS U20 Games in Ghana.