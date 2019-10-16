Cristiano Ronaldo beating rival Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Ronaldinho has been named as the highest paid celebrity on Instagram.

The 34-year-old earned a staggering £38million on the social media platform last year which doubled that of his long time rival Messi.

A recent study shows that out of the major celebrities around paid to promote products on Instagram, Ronaldo has been the highest earner by far.

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner is the third with £12.7m at £489,000 per post while retired footballer David Beckaham is ranked fourth.