A Roma fan identified as IIenia Matilli has recovered from a car accident inflated coma after hearing the voice of the clubs legend, Francesco Totti’s.

Ilenia Matilli was reported to have had an accident which killed her friend Martina and left her in serious state of coma in December, 2019.

Thanks to a video message from Roma legend, Francesco Totti’s IIlenia woke up from coma after nine months.



Daily Times gathered that the world football body, FIFA took to its twitter account to announce IIenia’s recovery.

It read, “🐺 Roma fan Ilenia Matilli was left in a coma in December by a car accident in which her friend sadly died

💛❤️ @ASRomaEN legend @Totti recorded an encouraging video message for her months ago & on Monday he was there as she emerged

💪 We are all with you, Ilenia”.