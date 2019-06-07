Rohr rules troost Ekong out of Super Eagles, Zimbabwe friendly

Nosa Akenzua

William Troost Ekong will play no part in Nigeria’s friendly encounter against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba come saturday.

Troost Ekong who plays for Italian club Udinese,is among the five players yet to arrive the team camp in Asaba as the other four are Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullah,Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi.

Musa and Abdullah however arrived on Wednesday after they were granted extended break due to the Ramadan fasting and Salla festival.

Iwobi will link up with the team in Ismaila, Egypt following his involvement in the Europa league where he scored Arsenal’s only goal in the 4-1defeat to Chelsea.

But Troost Ekong will not make it for the friendly game against Zimbabwe as he expected to arrive soon and he may not be ready for Saturday’s match,Gernot Rohr who spoke to Journalists in Asaba said.

The two time African champions opened camping in Asaba,Delta state on Sunday for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations billed to hold in Egypt later this month.

Super Eagles are expected to leave for Ismaila Egypt on Sunday for final lap of their preparations as they will wrap up their group encounter against Madagascar, once again in Alexandria on June 30,2019.