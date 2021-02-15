Rohr makes U-turn on new players ...Inspects Stadium for Lesotho game — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ben Alaiya

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr has made a change of mind in the invitation of new players ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.

He had before now toyed with the idea of a new player’s invitation to the team for the games.

But it seems he is pressed for time and will stick to his old set of players for the games and leave the invitation of new players for the future. The Eagles list for the games is expected to be churned out later this week.

He had on return from a recent tour of Europe on a scouting mission said he has discovered some talented players of Nigerian descent. Some even in the lower rung of some European leagues and hopes to invite them to come and try their luck in the national team.

Though he didn’t mention names, he was sure that the players when invited will acquit themselves very well. With his latest pronouncement at the weekend, it was not known whether home-based players whom he had also flickered invitation hope to will be called to camp for the two games.

At the weekend, Rohr in the company of some officials o the Nigeria Football Federation was in Lagos to inspect facilities at the Teslim Balogun stadium ahead of the match against Lesotho that will be played there later this month.

He seemed to be satisfied with what he saw as he was conducted round the main bowl, the dressing rooms and also entered the pitch to feel the lush green natural grass that was recently planted and has been undergoing daily maintenance by the Lagos state government through the Sports Commission, headed by Dr. Kweku Tandoh.