Rohr excuse not to pick domestic players will be coronavirus – S/Eagles midfielder

Ikenna has stated Rohr’s next excuse to overlook players in the domestic league when football returns will be the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunshine stars defensive midfielder in an interview with brila.net shared his disdain for players playing in the local leagues.

“Already before the coach does not take the league serious, that is why he has been giving an excuse of not inviting the players or probably inviting one or two and not putting them in the game,” he said.

“So when we have gone four months without playing football, how then do you expect a player that has not been seen for months to be called to camp,” he added.

Rohr, who signed a new contract on May, was given fresh terms to his new deal that includes giving homegrown players a chance in the national team.