Rohr confesses he will have difficulty picking Eagles players

…Set to invite NPFL players

By Ben Alaiya with agency reports

Super Eagles boss, Gernart Rohr, who just returned to the country after a long stay in Europe ostensibly to search for new players has said he has discovered new stars along with his scouting team and other national team coaches.

He said that some of the players who play in lower rung in Europe but are largely unknown are very good and he will give some of them a chance when camp opens for Afcon qualifier against Benin Republic in March.

He was however specific about the abilities of Samuel Chukwueze and Sunday Awoniyi, whom he said have showed great potentials for the team now and in the future.

Rohr regrets that a lot of his players are currently on the treatment table but he will not give that as excuse not to beat Benin Republic and get the Afcon ticket.

He said he has enough arsenal from all over the world to make Nigeria Africa’s best football playing nation and one of the best in the world.

He also has kind words for Nigerian Professional League players, whom he promise to invite to camp to come and battle their foreign counterparts for shirts in the Super Eagles.

He said he has been able to watch a couple of local league games while his Nigerian assistants will give further insights into those to be invited to camp.