Rochas Okorocha : Biafra, Igbos will lose more if Nigeria breaks up

Former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West senatorial district Rochas Okorocha has sent a strong message to the Igbos on their agitations for a breakup from Nigeria, warning that they will be the ones who lose more if the country eventually breaks up.

Okorocha made this statement while addressing some group of women yesterday in Abuja. According to him, instead of clamouring for a breakaway, the Southeast should call for fixing of the country. He warned that the call for the referendum will in no way benefit the Southeast.

READ ALSO: ACF hails south east governors for disowning Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

He also added that the Igbos are nationalistic, industrious, saying that most Nigerian leaders who were successful have had one link or the other to the Igbo tribe.

The call for a break up has been one of the major agitations from the Southeast in recent years. With groups like IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu being at the forefront of this cause for the actualization of Biafra.

This message from Okorocha comes just a few hours after governors of the SE and other leaders of the region openly condemned all violent secessionist groups in the region by saying that they do not speak for the Igbo people.