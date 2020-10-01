Robert Lewandowski wins UEFA men’s player of the year



Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has clinched the UEFA Men’s Player of the year award.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: UEFA Champion League draw table out

Commenting on the award, the Poland striker said: “I have to say it’s amazing. It’s amazing if you work so hard and you get this trophy, it’s something special.

“I have to say thank you to my team-mates, coaches, all the staff because they work very hard every day to prepare me for the games and also to my family because they support me a lot.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the biggest stadiums at the biggest club in the world. I’m very grateful and very proud and very happy.”

Daily Times reports that Lewandowski helped Bayern to the treble in the past season with 55 goals and ten assists.