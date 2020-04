Residents in Abesan, Akowonjo, Akute, Egbeda, Ogba, Iyanapaja,Agege, Gowon estate axis of Lagos State, Nigeria now sleep with one eyes open.

According to reports robbery seems to be the means of survival of some inconsiderate youth, who cause terror late at night.

However Nigerian Twitter users have reacted to this unjustifiable act.

The only reason why there is Robbery going on in Nigeria now is because Nigerians are hungry. What do you expect people to eat for the next 2 weeks? How do you go on live tv to lie about sharing 100 billion naira to Nigerians? So sad#Covid_19#AgegeUnrest#lagos

Iyana Ipaja — Madukwe blessing (@Superbabexx) April 12, 2020

There's no justification whatsoever for robbery



Which one is "the government did not give them relieve funds "



The people they're robbing, did the government give them relieve funds?



Or you just want to be unfortunate? #AgegeUnrest — The Attah of Nigeria 👳🇳🇬 (@akortainment) April 13, 2020

Operation Amotekun rise and defend your people😩 #agegeunrest — Everyone has to eat (@24hrsIsNotEnuf) April 13, 2020

#AgegeUnrest

You know…this guys don't just steal…they rape and kill even after taking your property… Think deep before you try to defend evil, imagine the poor robbing the poor — Moyo Of Lagos (@moyomi_fe) April 13, 2020