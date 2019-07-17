Two robbery suspects, Daniel Abah and Edwin Edache, who allegedly assaulted a Taxify driver and snatched his Toyota Corolla Car, were on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Abah, 27, and Edache, 31, both from Otukpo in Benue State, were arraigned by the Police’s Maroko Division, Lekki, Lagos, on a three-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

Prosecuting Inspector Reuben Solomon alleged that the defendants committed the offences sometime last June, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

He said they hired the complainant and his Toyota Corolla Car on the expressway, for a ride to the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

On the way, the defendants allegedly threatened the driver that they were robbers and ordered him to stop and hand over the car key, otherwise, he would be killed.

The driver refused to stop and Abah grabbed him by the neck while Edache brought out a container of petrol and poured it on the driver’s face, forcing him to pull the brakes.

The defendants dragged him out of the car and sped off.

After the robbery was reported to the police, the car was tracked and the defendants were traced to Lekki where they were arrested in the process of selling the car.

The court also heard that the defendants also stole the driver’s phones.

The offences, the prosecutor added, violated Sections 411, 287 (10) and 329 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Folashade Sasanya granted each defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum, among other conditions.

She remanded the defendants at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos pending perfection of the bail terms and adjourned till July 19.