By Idris Ahmed,Lokoja.

An expatriate working with the African Ceramic Company at Obajana in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi state was attacked on Tuesday by unknown gun men who snatched N10 million from him.

The expatriate who was said to be returning from a bank in Lokoja, the state capital in company of a police escort was attacked at a filling station close to Ganaja Village, a surburb of Lokoja.

Earlier reports indicated that the police escort was killed by the suspected robbers, but when contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakim Busari, who confirmed the attack said the policeman was shot on his legs.

Busari also disclosed that several arrests have been made in connection with the robbery,

The police commissioner also disclosed that investigation into the matter has commenced and assured that the outcome will soon be made public.