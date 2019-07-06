Sellers of boiled and roasted maize, popularly known as mouth organ’, in Enugu State have described the business aslucrative’.

Some of the sellers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the business was profitable.

NAN reports that the corns are sold in strategic junctions that constitute human and vehicular traffic in the state capital including GRA, New Haven, Uwani, new and old Artisan Markets and Transekulu.

A seller, Mr. Osondu Igwe said that he made about N3,500 from each bag of fresh corn bought between N6,000 and N7,000.

According to him, I buy a bag of corn at the rate of N6,000 to N7,000 depending on the size of the bag.

Igwe said that he used to sell two to three bags a day, both cooked and uncooked maize adding that he made more sales on roast corn than fresh ones.

He said the business was a good one, though seasonal, adding that the season started from May to November of every year.

Another seller and widow, Mrs. Uche Udeaku said that she sustained her family with the profit made from the business adding that she sold both cooked and fresh ones with local peas.

Udeaku said that the business was seasonal though she switched over to fruit business when the season was no longer there.

“I am proud of this business because I make profit of between N8,000 and N9,000 in a day and most of my customers are bankers, civil servants and business operators,’’ she said.

A customer, Mrs. Amaka Ugwu said that `mouth organ’ was one of her favorite snacks as she could not do without it especially with peas and coconut.

Ugwu said that her children and husband loved them so she could not go home without buying some for the family.

Another buyer, Mr. Desmond Ugwueke, a civil servant, said that he bought the product every afternoon for his lunch adding that he preferred it to solid food.

Ugwueke said he used to buy a corn between N100 and N200 depending on the size and hoped that the prices would come down by August