Road Safety boss urges caution in the New Year

The Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged members of the motoring public to remain cautious in their celebration of the new year, to ensure safer roads, assuring that the Corps personnel would remain vigilant on the roads to maintain safety during the period and beyond.The advice is contained in a press statement signed by Corps Public Education Officer Mr Bisi Kazeem in Abuja, on Monday. He described the stability recorded on the nation’s highways during the Christmas celebration as satisfactory, saying that the feat recorded must be sustained through continuous adherence to traffic rules and regulations, and vigilance by members of the Corps.He restated his appreciation to members of the motoring public for adhering strictly to the advice given by the Corps on obedience to traffic rules and regulations, adding as well that all hands must be on deck for the new year celebration and return journey of the road travellers.“We have attained certain reasonable standards in traffic management during the Christmas celebration, and that feat should be sustained through continuous adherence to traffic rules and regulations, and vigilance of the FRSC personnel on the roads,” Oyeyemi said.He said the personnel would remain on guard to prevent all forms of disobedience to traffic rules and regulations as well as road mishaps in the new year, with the expected rise in traffic movements in the new year occasioned by increased political activities toward the 2019 general elections.The corps marshal, therefore, solicited the cooperation of all members of the public to remain committed to the ongoing efforts to make Nigerian roads one of the safest in the world as being pursued by the United Nations under the auspices of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety: 2011-2020.While assuring that FRSC would remain committed to its statutory responsibility of keeping the nation’s roads safe, Oyeyemi wished all Nigerians happy celebration and safe drive into the new year.