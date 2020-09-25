Road rehab: Lagos woos private sector

By Benjamin Omoike

…as Sanwo-Olu commissions 6 roads, 7 junctions

Residents and commuters plying Victoria Island and Lekki axis of Lagos, can now heave a sigh of relief as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday formally commissioned the Victoria Island – Lekki Traffic Circulation Project.

Speaking during the commissioning, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the most critical challenge, experienced on daily basis by residents/road users along the axis, was the heavy traffic volume and delivering the project will improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and eliminate perennial flooding issues.

He added that it would be a boost for health and socio-economic well-being of the people.

According to the Governor, the Victoria Island – Lekki Traffic Circulation Project was flagged off in December last year, under a Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) Programme, in conjunction with Access Bank PLC.

It consisted of dualisation, expansion, construction and rehabilitation of some roads, junctions and turning radius improvement of some roads, adding that provision of new drainage system, re-routing some roads as one way and signalisation, are some of the innovative solutions that were carefully designed to ease the daily gridlock being experienced by commuters in the area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that despite the difficult health cum economic challenges occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic experienced worldwide in the last one year, his administration remained fully commitment to bringing economic prosperity to Lagosians by developing and facilitating delivery of world class infrastructure, to serve as the critical development driver of a Greater Lagos vision.

Some of the roads delivered under the project are: Ligali Ayorinde, Muri Okunola – Aboyade Cole, Yesufu Abiodun Oniru, Ligali Ayorinde/Akinbolagbe/Okene, amongst others.

While appreciating Access Bank PLC for their collaborative efforts in delivering the project, Sanwo-olu noted that with this partnership with the State Government, Access Bank PLC had reinforced the importance of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) at delivering public infrastructure.

He said government is willing to give incentives such as tax holidays and branding and advertisement concession to corporate organisations that are ready to partner with government.

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Works and infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, applauded the vision of governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, to continue to partner with the organised private sector for sustainable road infrastructure development.

She reiterated that in line with the State Transport Master Plan (STMP) and THEMES AGENDA, the administration has shown deep sense of responsibility and commitment towards the delivery of strategic link roads.

On behalf of government, she express gratitude to sponsors of the project, Access Bank PLC, for deeming it proper to sponsor the project as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), contribution to the growth of the State.

In his address, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Mr Hubert Wigwe, while expressing pleasure at the delivery of such iconic projects, said the bank cherished service, customer relationship and community service.

He added that the bank has transformed Oyin Jolayemi and other roads but described the commissioned project as the greatest.

He invited other corporate organisations to partner with Access Bank, to protect the amount of work that the bank has put into delivering the project.