Road closure: KWARTMA counsels rental service operators

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kwara state Traffic Management Authority, Alhaji Yekeen Babatunde Bello has counsel members of the Association of Kwara state Rental Services to always adhere strictly to the traffic laws in order to avoid sanctions resulting in payment of fines.

Alhaji Bello who disclosed this during a meeting with members of the association recently called for cooperation between the association and the state agency.

He disclosed that the Kwara State Government has just implemented a new law on On/Off Street Parking. This law, according to him, makes it an offense for anyone to block/close roads for any ceremonial activities. Anyone who does so will be liable to a fine of N250,000.

In his words: “It has therefore become imperative on you, members of the Rental services, to always ask for the exact place that a ceremony will hold before supplying them with your properties.

“If it is on the road, advise them to look for another alternative place that will not cause obstruction on the road and to other road users.

“By doing this you will avoid running against the law of the land and your properties will be safeguarded.”

In his response, the president of the association, Mr. Tunji Oniyangi commended efforts of the agency in ensuring free flow of vehicles and maintaining safety of motorists in Ilorin metropolises.

Mr. Oniyangi however disclosed that members of the association usually have problems with important personalities in the state and implored KWARTMA to start awareness and sensitization and wide publicity in the media so as to intimate members of the general public of the new law.

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin